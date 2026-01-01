Metal
88 playlist(s)
The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers
377 views
metalcore
14K views
not for your ears
192 views
rock n roll
167 views
Renya Trusty playlist
407 views
Rock/metal
57K views
올드 헤비메탈
7.4K views
Thrash
53K views
Metal
338 views
Death Melódico
32K views
Into the Death
4.3K views
metal mix - In Japanese mix
468 views
For no apparent reason in May tree
150 views
Screamo
764 views
Depressing
1.6K views
Metal Playlist
19K views
work out music
21K views
Grunge
469 views
Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy
242 views
Metal rock
5.6K views
Old Scool Melodic Death Metal
625 views
Japanメタル
15K views
Metall forever
66K views
Свалка гитарных рифов
2.2K views
Nothing goes right slow metal
29K views
Metal
18K views
Radio Rock/Metal
670 views
slow songs
315 views
Black metal
1K views
Another June Rolls Around
231 views
muzika
865 views
the Ancient Rock Gods
82K views
90s Industrial
288 views
80’s Hair Rock
123K views
Metal Breakdowns 2025
1K views
Modern Metal Playlist
1.3K views
Rumbling
641 views
Rock
5.8K views
Metal
233 views
Para dormir
398 views
Power Metal
1.1K views
90s and 2000'S
12K views
Medieval Metal
1.5K views
Blackest metal
10K views
Metalhead
762 views
heavy metal
339 views
80s Hair Metal Playlist
41K views
Spring 2026
434 views