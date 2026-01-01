Metal

88 playlist(s)

Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

377 views

metalcore

metalcore

14K views

not for your ears

not for your ears

192 views

rock n roll

rock n roll

167 views

Renya Trusty playlist

Renya Trusty playlist

407 views

Rock/metal

Rock/metal

57K views

올드 헤비메탈

올드 헤비메탈

7.4K views

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

82K views

Thrash

Thrash

53K views

Metal

Metal

338 views

Death Melódico

Death Melódico

32K views

Into the Death

Into the Death

4.3K views

metal mix - In Japanese mix

metal mix - In Japanese mix

468 views

For no apparent reason in May tree

For no apparent reason in May tree

150 views

Screamo

Screamo

764 views

Depressing

Depressing

1.6K views

Metal Playlist

Metal Playlist

19K views

work out music

work out music

21K views

Grunge

Grunge

469 views

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

242 views

Metal rock

Metal rock

5.6K views

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

625 views

Japanメタル

Japanメタル

15K views

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

28K views

Metall forever

Metall forever

66K views

Свалка гитарных рифов

Свалка гитарных рифов

2.2K views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

29K views

Metal

Metal

18K views

Radio Rock/Metal

Radio Rock/Metal

670 views

slow songs

slow songs

315 views

Black metal

Black metal

1K views

Another June Rolls Around

Another June Rolls Around

231 views

muzika

muzika

865 views

the Ancient Rock Gods

the Ancient Rock Gods

82K views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

288 views

80’s Hair Rock

80’s Hair Rock

123K views

Metal Breakdowns 2025

Metal Breakdowns 2025

1K views

Modern Metal Playlist

Modern Metal Playlist

1.3K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

641 views

Rock

Rock

5.8K views

Metal

Metal

233 views

Para dormir

Para dormir

398 views

Power Metal

Power Metal

1.1K views

90s and 2000'S

90s and 2000'S

12K views

Medieval Metal

Medieval Metal

1.5K views

Blackest metal

Blackest metal

10K views

Metalhead

Metalhead

762 views

heavy metal

heavy metal

339 views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

41K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

434 views